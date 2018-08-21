LATEST: Emmerson Mnangagwa blocks live ConCourt internet streaming

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Zimbabwe Judicial Services Commission and ZBC TV have successfully filed papers to block an application by the Media Institute of Southern Africa(MISA) to have the Presidential Election petition streamed live on the internet.

This happened days after the state-run TV broadcaster, ZBC TV, was granted sole rights to beam live the court proceedings.

Other TV channels will be forced to pay thousands in fees to get permission to stream the event.

The case is a challenge of the just ended election results which declared Emmerson Mnangagwa winner by a controversial 50,8% margin with Nelson Chamisa of MDC Alliance coming second.

The ruling is likely to affect millions of Zimbabweans living in the diaspora who were expecting to follow the case via internet.