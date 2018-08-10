Chamisa Challenges ZEC Election Results in Court Today

HARARE: Nelson Chamisa leader of the MDC Alliance will file his election petition today, challenging the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s declaration of Emmerson Mnangagwa as winner of a tightly contested 2018 Presidential Election.

His party is also contesting 21 seats that went to Zanu PF.

The paperwork will be filed this Friday, which is the cut-off day on which an election petition on the July 30 elections can be filed.

He is assisted by Zimbabwean lawyers and a group of South African lawyers led by Dali Mpofu.