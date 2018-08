BULAWAYO: “Serial killer,” Rodney Tongai Jindu has been sentenced to death.

Jindu made headlines last year in connection with the deaths of Mboneli Joko Ncube and Cyprian Kudzurunga.

A High Court Judge, Justice Nokuthula Moyo on Friday found Jindu guilty of murder with actual intent.

Only man can be sentenced to death under Zimbabwe’s new constitution.

state media