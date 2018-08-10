BREAKING: ED Mnangagwa inauguration cancelled…Chamisa, ZEC

Emmerson Mnangagwa inauguration deferred after court challenge of result

HARARE: Zanu-PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration planned for Sunday, 12 August has been cancelled after MDC Alliance President, Nelson Chamisa successfully filed his court papers on Friday at the Constitutional Court in a bid to reverse ED’s victory announced last week by ZEC

After many speculations, Zimbabwe Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi put the issue to rest by announcing that Mnangagwa’s inauguration has been indefinitely deferred after election court challenge.

Legal experts who spoke to ZwNews earlier on said Mnangagwa’s swearing in ceremony can not go ahead until when the challenger’s case is satisfactorily dealt with.

Meanwhile, a number of SADC presidents and former leaders have already planned to visit Zimbabwe for the Sunday inauguration. On Wednesday, General Sibusiso Moyo(Foreign Affairs) sent a circular to diplomatic missions stationed in Zimbabwe inviting their officers to attend Mnangagwa’s in inauguration at the national sports stadium.

They may now need to send apologies just in case someone turns up.