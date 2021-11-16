The Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa has donated goodies to storm victims in Mhondoro Ngezi.

Heavy rains and strong winds recently hit the area, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

On Sunday, the party Secretary for Rural Mobilisation & Strategy Bvondo Chidziva visited the victims of a disaster that took place in Mhondoro Ngezi under Chief Nyika.

“At least 21 households were affected by heavy rains and wind. We donated maize & foodstuffs to the affected families,” he said.

He called party supporters to rally behind Chamisa saying he understands their challenges.

“I know that The People’s President

@nelsonchamisa is looking straight into the challenges facing the rural communities and meditating the solution.

“Here comes a People’s leader, anoteerera, anòtumika, asingatyise uye wechidiki,” he added.

Meanwhile, the party continues to urge its supporters and fellow Zimbabweans at large to register to vote.

Zwnews