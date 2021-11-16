The safety of a President is a national security issue that is important & overrides the President’s preferences, says Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa.

Mliswa says even Zimbabwe needs its own private jet & helicopters, adding that they belong to the state though can be leased out.

Mliswa was responding to a statement on Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema who has been using commercial flights for international travels.

Hichilema only used old presidential jet for the first time when he flew to South Africa two days ago.

However, Mliswa believes President’s security should not be compromised at all cost.

Meanwhile, Hichilema’s counterpart, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been traveling aboard expensive private jets.

For some, to make matters worse, Mnangagwa has been traveling with dozens of people as part of his delegation.

