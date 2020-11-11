The Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance has dismissed media reports that the party has changed its name to the People’s Liberation Movement.

There are circulating reports that Chamisa resolved to dump the MDC name to form a new party named the People’s Liberation Movement.

Speaking to 263Chat, MDC Alliance deputy national spokesperson, Clifford Hlatswayo dismissed the reports saying nothing has changed and that the party was still united.

“These are rumours. We are MDC A nothing has changed. We have councillors, mayors and Members of Parliament and we won the 2018 Presidential elections. We are a leading party in the country and we carry the people’s Hope.

“MDC A is intact and has full structures in 10000 branches, 210 constituencies and 13 provinces including South Africa, United Kingdom and United States of America provinces of the party,” said Hlatswayo.

There are growing calls for Chamisa to form a new political outfit after a rival outfit headed by Thokozani Khupe wrestled the party’s leadership and properties through a Supreme Court ruling that forced the Labour backed movement to revert to its 2014 status.

This created room for Khupe to recall MDC Alliance MPs and councillors while Chamisa could only watch helplessly.

The recall of MPs, seizure of party assets has forced party supporters and neutrals to call on the youthful leader to dumb the MDC name and form new outfit that is free from any leadership disputes.

The pressure to assume a new identity has also been exercerbated by the announcement made by MDC-T chairperson Morgan Komichi that they would contest the impending by-elections under the banner of MDC Alliance as they were duly recognised by the Supreme Court.

