In a horrific incident which has shaken residents from the populous Highview neighborhood of Chivhu, a woman from the suburb(Emelda Marazani-29) has reportedly beheaded her four children under the most cold-blooded of circumstances over , police authorities have said.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police Police (ZRP) took to its official handle on micro-blogging Twitter to announce the ghastly murder of the four innocent children children.

It is further reported that after she gruesomely murdered her own children, the woman went on to set the house on fire.

‘The ZRP is currently attending to a report in which a woman beheaded her four children and set the house on fire in Highview suburb, Chivhu. The woman then surrendered herself to the Police,” said the police in a tweet.

Dear Editor. A woman in Highview Surbub, Chivhu beheaded her four kids and set the house on fire. The woman drank poison before surrendering herself to police. She is currently admitted at Chivhu Hospital pic.twitter.com/oNPE88Ejwt — ZimEye (@ZimEye) November 11, 2020

