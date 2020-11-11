Bindura Town clerk Shangwa Mavesera (60) appeared before Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera yesterday facing three counts of abuse of office and has been remanded to today in custody for bail consideration.

Prosecutor Gossy Mudambu alleged that sometime in October 2018 the then town clerk hatched a plan to sell stand in the CBD of Bindura measuring 4 773 square meters without council resolution.

Mavesera further received an application letter for a school stand from Richmond Magawu which he dealt with unscrupulously.

He connived with the Bindura Municipality Director, Evelyn Madziire to favour Magawu by selling him land which was reserved for a primary school.

In March the duo in favour of Mugawu again sold him a stand in Cleverhill which was reserved for a clinic without council resolution.

-Bulawayo24

Like 224 Dislike 28

104325

0

0

cookie-check

Bindura Town clerk remanded in custody

no