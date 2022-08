Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers in Beitbridge arrested Simbarashe Muyambo (35) for a case of bribery & unlawful possession of dagga.

The suspect was intercepted while entering the country through an undesignated entry point along a railway line at the old bridge, Beitbridge Border Post.

He tried to offer a US$30 bribe to the police in a bid to avoid being searched.

However, the police searched the suspect leading to the recovery of 70 cobs of dagga stashed in a travelling bag.

Zwnews