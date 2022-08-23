The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Youths, Sports and Recreation will soon hold public consultations across the country on National Youths Service re-introduction.

Apparently those who want the program to be reintroduced or not are expected to participate in the hearings to be held from the 29th of August to 2nd of September 2022.

Meanwhile, a recent notice by government on the re-introduction of the program has stirred a heated debate in the country.

Previously, the ruling party ZANU PF was accused of using National Youths Service graduates (Green Bombers) to torture members of opposition parties.

However, the government maintains that the program is meant to mould patriotic youths who love their country.

