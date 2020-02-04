SOUTH African police have dismissed media reports in that country alleging that Zimbabweans were among 87 suspects arrested in connection with murder of nine suspected illegal miners from Lesotho in Matholeville, a western district of Johannesburg.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza yesterday confirmed to The Chronicle that there were no Zimbabweans involved in the murder of the nine Lesotho nationals.

The alleged murder occurred on Friday last week.

South Africa newspapers reported that Zimbabweans were among the murder suspects, a report which has since been dismissed by that country’s police.

Col Kweza said the nine Lesotho nationals who were involved in illegal mining were stoned to death, allegedly by their fellow illegal miners from Lesotho.

According to South African media reports, the nine illegal miners popularly known as Zama Zamas were killed in a deadly attack in the West Rand township of Matholeville in an alleged turf war over control of disused mine shafts.

