The Zimbabwe Republic Police has paid more than ZWG140 000 to Amos Siska, a resident of Gweru, who was a victim of police brutality, four years ago, when he was severely assaulted by some law enforcement agents, who were enforcing the govt-imposed national lockdown regulations.

The compensation to Siska for damages arose from assault by police officers.

Meanwhile, instead of complying with the court order & compensate Siska, ZRP Commissioner General Godwin Matanga and Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe (pictured) dilly-dallied on paying damages to the Gweru resident & his lawyer had to resort to instituting contempt of court proceedings & threatened to cause the arrest of the duo.

Siska’s long wait ended recently as Kazembe & Matanga eventually complied with the court order & paid ZWG143 368 to Siska as compensation for damages for violation of his rights arising from police brutality.

