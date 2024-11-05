Zimbabwean investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has made the country proud after being honoured in Toronto, Canada.

Chin’ono had his work acknowledged by Canada’s largest newspaper profiling him, among 18 other African journalists.

He writes:

It was a great honour to have my work acknowledged today in Toronto by Canada’s biggest newspaper, The Globe and Mail, and Professor Anthony Feinstein from the University of Toronto, who wrote Moral Courage, a book profiling 19 international investigative journalists.

I am humbled to be one of these journalists and to have a chapter in the book. In the picture, I am standing with the Editor-in-Chief of The Globe and Mail, David Walmsley, and Professor Feinstein in Toronto.

These are rare moments amidst the fake news attacks by paid regime propagandists in both state and “private” media, aimed at discrediting our work which exposes the suffering of our people caused by the looting of public funds by the political ruling elite.

If you are a young journalist in Zimbabwe or Africa and you are reading this, do not doubt yourself or question whether the sacrifices are worth it.

They are, and history will redeem you.

What matters is speaking against tyranny, exposing corruption and giving a voice to those who are legitimately too afraid to speak.