A Rujeko woman has appeared in court after she allegedly abducted her husband’s lover from the city center, took her to her house where she locked her inside and ganged up with friends to assault and strip the complainant naked.

The case is before Masvingo Magistrate Farai Gwitima where Maud Chiruka is facing assault charges.

Chiruka who is fighting for her husband Charles Chimuka is also accused of damaging Prisca Mauswa Itel A55 mobile phone, Bank and vaccines cards. She also took away RTGS$150 which she found in the purse, according to the State.

Chiruka is pleading not guilty.

Ruvimbo Makoni represented the State while Chiruka is represented by Calisto Mutema of Ruvengo Maboke Legal Practitioners.

State papers indicate that in September 2021, Chiruka confronted Mauswa over the phone and accused her of her having an adulterous affair with her husband. She asked the complainant to meet her at Simrac in the CBD to discuss the matter. The two met but Chiruka forced Mauswa into her car and drove to her place of residence in Rujeko.

Chiruka and her friends locked the complainant inside the house. She instructed the complainant to lie on the floor after she stripped her clothes off and assaulted her heavily with a leather belt and bare hands.

mirror