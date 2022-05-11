Underfire Zimbabwe Warriors star Kudakwashe Mahachi has threatened to take legal action against ex-wife Maritha Ndlovu for defamation, pain and suffering and has demanded that she retracts the interviews she granted the media and apologises to him in writing or else he will sue her for $55 million.

The Super sport United player is blaming his former in-laws and their dodgy doctor for the injuries that led to part of the minor’s right foot being amputated.

Mahachi, who denied that he harmed his son, and laid the blame on Maritha, alleges that hid bitter former wife had something to do with his son’s burns.

His attempt at absolving himself has now seen him hire Tanaka Law Chambers and the law firm wrote and delivered a letter to Maritha, who is with the scalded child at Mpilo Hospital.

Part of the letter reads:

“When the minor child returned to Zimbabwe, the minor child was well and was in Zimbabwe for his routine visits. When you were advised that the minor was in Zimbabwe you visited the minor in the company of a ‘medical doctor’ who began administering the minor medication without having done a proper check-up on the minor child.

“You will recall that you and others only advised me of the condition of the minor child after he had reacted negatively to the medication you and others together with this doctor had been administering. This portion of the story you have deliberately avoided mentioning to the media.

“Our client advises us that the medical procedures that were done on the minor child under your guidance where patently not proper as they happened in our client’s property and not a medical facility, the medical procedure or the injection administering on the minor was done without having been satisfied on whether or not the minor had to take the said injection. This concluded on the strength that the environment under which this happened was not appropriate.”

“You have recently taken the minor child to the media outlets, sadly claiming that our client is the cause of the child’s ailment in that I burnt the minor child. You have published the malicious news on various media platforms which include but not limited to Zimpapers, B Metro, Nehanda and Ezra Sibanda’s Facebook page who is a self-styled ‘journalist’.

“All these platforms mentioned have circulated untruths, malicious content which has harmed the image of our client greatly.

“Due to your acts of spreading falsehoods against our client, you have emotionally tarnished our client, you have degraded our client in that your false stories have sought to portray our client as a heartless individual who has harmed his own child.

“You have again caused so much pain and suffering and in the same you have negatively affected his performance on the ground of play in terms of the career of our client. You have equally negatively tarnished his image; you will be alive to the fact that these allegations are damaging and negatively have an impact on his career.

In the letter, Mahachi also claims that he is now living in fear.

“You have again approached a lot of people with the malicious story and in all you have sought to damage the image of Kudakwashe Mahachi. What is more concerning is that you are doing this fully aware of the effects of the acts.

“Our client has also lived in fear for his life in that your story has caused him to be attacked on social media platforms and as such he has been on social media abuse as a result of your unfortunate rants and revs about our client being abusive towards his only son.

“You have engaged trolls in the name of LilyNyarie Kunaka whose identity is known to further spread misinformation against our client and spread the same malicious vile message.

“Our client advises us again that you have sought the services of a medical doctor who employed your mother as a maid and we are in possession of your mother’s message giving instructions to the individuals to spread malicious message against our client and she is quoted saying Kudakwashe Mahachi must be embarrassed since he dumped her daughter Marita and we are convinced that all this is coming from yourself a jilted lover who is now bent on wanting to destroy our client.”

In light of all these we have strict instructions to demand as we hereby do that immediately do the following – retract all the false information you have supplied to the media outlets about our clients within 24 hours of receiving this letter. The retraction must be publicised in those platforms you supplied the information every day for the coming 14 days and at least two times a day.

“Tender an apology in writing to our client upon receipt of this letter. Ensure that the apology is circulated upon media platforms you used to spew the vile against Kudakwashe Mahachi.

“If the above demands are not met within the prescribed timelines above, we have strict instructions to sue you for defamation, pain and suffering and so far, we estimate them to be in tune of 55 million Zimbabwean dollars without any further notice to yourself and you should comply with the above we advise that our client will still reserve the rights to take any further appropriate action.”