Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) Treasurer general, Future Msebele, has resigned from the party over ideological differences with the leadership.

“I decided to resign because I had ideological differences with the current leadership.

“We have different views on how the party business is conducted, different views on party processes, procedures and on what needs to be done.

“Therefore, my conscience cannot allow me to serve the party,” he said.

Msebele was elected Treasurer General at ZAPU’s elective congress held in Bulawayo in October last year.

The Congress also saw the election of party leader Sibangilizwe Nkomo, son to the late vice president and founding father of ZAPU, Joshua Nkomo.

Meanwhile, before that Msebele, served as the party’s Deputy Secretary for International Relations.

