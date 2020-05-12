VARIOUS local football personalities have paid tribute to the immense contribution made by the late founding president of former premiership side Masvingo United and yesteryear bus operator, Tanda Tavaruva better known as Mhunga.



Tavaruva died Monday afternoon at his Rhodene residence in Masvingo after battling with diabetes and hypertension for a long time.

He was 84.

Veteran football commentator Charles Mabika described the late ‘Mhunga’ as a giant who built Masvingo United into a competitive footballing powerhouse during the early 2000s.

“Have (just) learnt of the passing away of “Mudhara Mhunga” (Tanda Tavaruva), the giant who moulded ‘Yuna Yuna’ Masvingo Utd into a great rock years back and was pipped to the league title by CAPS (United) on the last day in 2005. A genuine and passionate football leader (he) was. MHDSRIP,” Mabika wrote on his Twitter handle last night.

“Tanda Tavaruva has passed away – owner of that great Masvingo United side of 15-20 years ago,” said fellow soccer pundit, Steve Vickers.

Nomadic former Lancashire Steel, Mwana Africa, Highlanders and Masvingo United player, Simba Gate who now plies his trade in China said the secret behind his ‘long’ stay at Yuna Yuna was attributable to Mhunga’s love for the world’s most beautiful game.

“Dark clouds! Just receiving bad news Mdara Mhunga, the Masvingo United FC owner and President is no more,” said Gate in a Facebook post.

“Can’t believe it! Mdara Mhunga was a great man in the world of football (and) he took me from Mwana Africa FC when I was only 19 years old. He gave me (a) lot of money and it was (a) lot. Masvingo United is the only club I stayed longer. I stayed for three years playing. Most people thought am from Masvingo,” the Kwekwe-born Gate said.

Tavaruva’s moniker ‘Mhunga’ was earned from a transport logistics company he owned.

His fleet of buses were infamously synonymous with road carnages on Zimbabwe’s highways and he was forced to rebrand.

