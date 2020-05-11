ZIMBABWE-born outspoken cleric and televangelist, Uebert Angel, on Sunday brought smiles to Hatfield residents following a donation of roller meal and food hampers to underprivileged families in the area as part of a million-dollar Covid-19 fund aimed at supporting the fight against the pandemic in three southern African countries.

The donations are being done under the auspices of the Uebert Angel Foundation, a charity wing of the Spirit Embassy church. Apart from Zimbabwe, other Sadc countries earmarked to benefit from the fund include Botswana and Zambia.

In his keynote address during the handover ceremony at Jairos Jiri Centre in the capital, a senior church official, Pastor Felix, said this is not the first time that the Foundation has engaged in social responsibility initiatives.

He said after Hatfield, they were going to visit various parts across Zimbabwe.

“The foundation has so far distributed food aid in seven areas of Harare. We are giving 10 kilograms of mealie meal and food hampers. We did not start this because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its part of our philanthropic mission,” said Pastor Felix.

The Uebert Angel Foundation has also been paying school fees for underprivileged learners from a cross-section of selected educational institutions in Zimbabwe.

Hatfield parliamentarian Tapiwa Mashakada (MDC Alliance) expressed his gratitude following the church’s philanthropic gesture, saying the relief has come in handy for residents from his constituency.

“This is a relief to those who have been affected by the lockdown. On behalf of the people of Hatfield we want to thank the foundation for the food aid,” said Mashakada.

He said the relief was not being rolled out on political party lines as the lockdown has indiscriminately impacted on the generality of Zimbabweans, albeit political affiliation.

Since March 30, the country has been on a lockdown pronounced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to mitigate the spread of the deadly pandemic which has claimed four lives and infected a total of 36, according to official records.

Previously revered as the breadbasket of southern Africa, Zimbabwe has now become a pale shadow of her former self following years of economic decline widely blamed on rampant corruption and misgovernance.



The country’s fortunes in the agrarian sector took a dramatic nosedive during the turn of the 21st century when then late former president Robert Mugabe embarked on a chaotic land grab of productive white-owned commercial farms with the backing of militant former freedom fighters.

Despite Mnangagwa replacing Mugabe in a dramatic November 2017 coup, Zimbabwe remains food insecure and the incumbent leader’s Government continues to import grain to supplement to its depleted stocks.

Agencies

Additional Reporting: Zwnews