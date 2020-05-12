BULAWAYO giants Highlanders FC will this Tuesday morning part ways with coach Mark Harrison after a four-month honeymoon in which the nomadic gaffer managed just one game.

Reports from Bulawayo indicate that Harrison is set to announce his divorce with Bosso this morning.

His departure comes amid reports that the Briton, who has previously managed premier league sides which include Caps and Harare City has been in talks for a Covid-19 induced salary cut with Amahlolanyama, as Highlanders are also called.

Harrison’s dramatic exit is understood to have been birthed by an alleged fallout between the two parties over the envisaged salary cut.

More details to follow….

Zwnews