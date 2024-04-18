In a significant enforcement effort against solicitation, Masvingo Police apprehended 21 women accused of engaging in prostitution, responding to mounting community concerns.

The arrests, believed to be a notable single-night operation, occurred on Tuesday night, as reported by Masvingo Mirror. The women were charged with soliciting for the purpose of prostitution and appeared in court under section 81 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) (Chapter 9:23). They were given the option to pay a US$100 fine as bail or face one month in custody.

The decision to take action came after residents raised alarms about the escalating presence of prostitution in the city, prompting law enforcement to intervene.

The arrests sparked debate online, with varying opinions surfacing. While some argued against the police action, contending that the women were simply trying to make a living, others called for reconsideration of Zimbabwe’s laws regarding prostitution. Additionally, concerns were raised about the legality of charging women under section 81 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) (Chapter 9:23).”