Road Accident Leaves ZDF Army Majors, Brigadier General Dead

FOUR members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) tragically lost their lives, while an undisclosed number of individuals sustained injuries of varying severity, following a head-on collision between two vehicles along the Harare-Bulawayo road, specifically at the 180 km peg.

According to a statement released by Brigadier General Augustine Chipwere, the ZDF Director of Poly, Public Relations, and International Affairs, the accident occurred on Tuesday approximately 2km from Battlefields in Mashonaland West Province.

The ZDF suffered the loss of three officers and one non-commissioned member in the incident.

Brig Gen Chipwere explained that the collision transpired when a vehicle carrying ZDF officers, en route to Kadoma, attempted to overtake an unidentified vehicle, inadvertently drifting into the opposing lane and colliding head-on with a Mazda CX-5 traveling towards Kwekwe.

Expressing deep sorrow, Brig Gen Chipwere stated, “It is with a heavy heart that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces announces the death of a general officer, two field officers, and a non-commissioned member in a fatal road accident which occurred on April 16, 2024.”

“According to preliminary investigations, it was established that Brigadier General Vezha attempted to overtake an unidentified vehicle and encroached into the oncoming vehicle lane resulting in head-on collision with the Mazda CX-5 which was travelling towards Kwekwe. Some passengers who were aboard both vehicles sustained varying degrees of injury and are currently admitted at Gweru and Kwekwe General Hospitals. Investigations surrounding the accident are underway and more information will be availed in due course,” said Brigadier General Chipwere.

He identified the deceased as Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha, Major Thabani Ncube, Major Mqondisi Gumbo, and Sergeant Chakabaiwa.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Brigadier General Vezha’s attempt to overtake led to the tragic collision. The impact also resulted in injuries to passengers from both vehicles, who are currently receiving medical treatment at Gweru and Kwekwe General Hospitals.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing.