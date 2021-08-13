File photo for illustration purposes

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a Road Traffic Accident which occurred at the 101km peg along Masvingo- B/bridge Road where 10 passengers were injured.

This was after the driver of a DNC Coaches bus towing a trailer, with 20 passengers on board, towards B/bridge, lost control of the bus and it veered off the road before overturning once and landed on its side.

The driver is being charged for negligent driving and violating COVID-19 regulations.

Meanwhile, police in Chinhoyi have arrested Elvis Muzeziwa (24) for a robbery case which occurred on 12/08/21 in Kadoma.

The suspect, together with his two accomplices robbed the complainant of a Honda fit vehicle at knife point, after hiring the victim on the pretext that they were going to a certain fuel service station in Kadoma.

Police have since recovered the stolen vehicle and have launched a manhunt on the remaining suspects.

Zwnews