The Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced the first set of official consolidated presidential results from 15 constituencies out of the 156 constituencies.

ECZ- Chief Electoral Officer, Patrick Nshindano announced that out of the 15 constituencies, PF’s Presidential Candidate President Edgar Lungu got 110, 178votes, while UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema polled 171,104 votes.

Democratic Party -DP- leader Harry Kalaba is in the third position with 1-thousand, 2-hundred and 44 votes while People’s Alliance for Change -PAC- candidate Andyford Banda is trailing closely at 1-thousand 2-hundred and 41.

Socialist Party -SP- candidate Fred M’membe has so far amassed 8-hundred and 24 votes while Party of National Unity and Progress -PNUP- candidate Highvie Hamududu polled 6-hundred and 29.

The only woman candidate in the presidential race, New Heritage Party leader Chishala Kateka received 4-hundred and 96 votes from the 15 constituencies and behind her is UPPZ’s Charles Chanda who polled 3-hundred and 50 votes.

Zambia United for Sustainable Development -ZUSD- candidate, Lazarus Chisela got 2-hundred and 93 while Movement for Multiparty Democracy -MMD- leader Nevers Mumba only managed get 2-hundred and 38 of the votes cast from the 15 constituencies.

Enoch Tonga of the Third Liberation Movement has polled 2-hundred and 34 votes while United National Independence Party (UNIP)’s candidate Trevor Mwamba has 1-hundred and 93 votes and Steven Nyirenda of the National Restoration Party -NAREP- polled 1-hundre

and 70 votes followed by Patriots for Economic Progress -PEP- candidate Sean Tembo with 1-hundred and 49.

The Leadership Movement Party’s -LMP- Richard Silumbwe with Economic Freedom Fighters candidate -EFF- Kasonde Mwenda polled a paltry 68 votes each.

ECZ Chairperson Esau Chulu, Vice Chairperson Emily Sikazwe , Commissioners Ali Simwinga, Ndiyoi Mutiti and Major General Vincent Mukanda (Rtd) took turns in announcing different constituency results before Mr. Nshindano announced consolidated results from t

e 15 constituencies.

The constituencies are Kaumbwe and Malambo in Eastern province, Mwansabombwe in Luapula, Moomba in Southern, Lufubu and Mkushi North in Central province, Zambezi West, Ikelengi, Manyinga and Kabompo in North-western, Nchanga in the Copperbelt province, Lupo

oshi in Northern and Chirundu and Rufunsa in Lusaka province.

Nshindano said the total number of registered voters in the 15 constituencies is 4-hundred and 12thousand 8-hundred and 30.

Meanwhile, Justice Chulu announced that the next update will be at 11:00 hours todayat the national results centre in Lusaka.

Zambia has a total of 7-million and 23 thousand 4-hundred and 99 people who registered to vote in this year’s general election. Znbc