Exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has taken a swipe at Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance for exonerating Tendai Masotsha from the abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa, saying she has a case to answer.

Narrating his ordeal, in his own account, Muchehiwa, who is the nephew of ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu, insinuated that Masotsha set up his abduction.

Masotsha has denied the allegations, saying they were concocted to fight her along factional lines.

Meanwhile, following the reports, MDC-A instituted an ad hoc Committee to look into the allegations whose findings were recently released.

Apparently, from the findings, the party exonerated Masotsha from the act, saying it did not find any evidence linking her to the abduction.

However, Moyo believes otherwise, says she has a case to answer in the abduction of Muchehiwa, a journalism student.

“She was with Tawanda in the BMW when he was abducted by CIO’s FRANK MUZEMBI. Yet she told ZRP that she did not witness the abduction & asked Advent & Amandlenkosi to echo her lie to ZRP!” says Moyo adding that she witnessed the abduction.

“Unlike other abductions, the abduction of @TeeMuchehiwa, in broad daylight by an unmasked #CIO Ferret Force member, FRANK MUZEMBE, was witnessed by TENDAI MASOTSHA.

“She saw everything but has said nothing. She knows Frank Muzembe, Tawanda’s abductor, very well but has kept mum!” charges Moyo.

