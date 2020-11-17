HARARE: CONTROVERSIAL ZIMBABWE self styled prophet Talent Madungwe has caused a storm after a categorically stated in the video posted below that Genius Ginimbi Kadungure’s death was a one way ticket to hell because “he was not serving God.”

He said the late millionaire businessman did not qualify for the heavenly paradise.

Madungwe known for his bizarre claims concerning his role in heaven says that Ginimbi did not live a Godly life hence his failure to qualify.

He was speaking to comrade Fatso on Magamba Tv when he made such startling claims alluding there is no remand in heaven.

Mudungwe said:

A person enters hell or heaven as soon as they die. Let me speak about Ginimbi’s issue. We don’t have a remand in heaven but what we know is Ginimbi was not serving God so we can not expect him in heaven, thatone we can confirm to you that he has failed to qualify for heaven.

While emphasizing many times that Ginimbi went to hell, did not qualify for paradise, Mudungwe also dismissed recent social media reports claiming that Ginimbi and Moana were in remand.

See video below:

Like 224 Dislike 28

105833

0

0

cookie-check

Ginimbi is burning in hell, Did not qualify for heaven paradise..Prophet Mudungwe VIDEO

no