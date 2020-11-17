Former United States of America President Barack Obama has urged out-going US President Donald Trump to put America first.

Trump is denying to accept defeat from the just ended polls which were won by Joe Biden.

Biden was deputy president in the Obama administration.

Apparently, Trump is claiming that the elections were rigged in favour of Biden and is threatening legal action.

However, the country’s electoral body and officials are saying Trump’s allegations are unfounded and baseless.

They say the just ended polls aewe one of the most safest elections ever conducted in America.

And Obama said if Trump wants to be remembered in American history as someone who put America first, “it’s time for him to do the same thing”.

Trump’s denial is delaying the process of transferring power to Biden who is President-Elect following his win.

Obama who was President just before Trump was speaking during a televised interview with AlJazeera.

-Zwnews

Like 224 Dislike 28

105805

0

0

cookie-check

Obama urges Trump to put America first

no