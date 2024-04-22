Property company Mashonaland Holdings announces the resignation of Managing Director Gibson Mapfidza.

The company’s Chief Finance Officer Kudakwashe Musundire will act as MD.

Mashonaland Holdings Limited is a trailblazer which was founded in 1966 and it quickly became the first property investment company to list on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1969.

It is committed to maximising the potential of property investments whose core business is focused on the delivery and investment management of quality commercial, industrial, retail, specialised and residential properties with a strong emphasis on ensuring premises functionality to its tenants whilst sustaining and maintaining a firm asset base for our clients and shareholders.

Its growing property portfolio includes prime commercial, industrial, retail and residential properties spread across the country.

Zwnews