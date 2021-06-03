Karateka Wilfred Mashaya has been inducted into the 2021 Martial Arts Hall of Fame.

Master Wilfred Mashaya will receive the Silver Life Award from the International Martial Arts Hall of Fame at an event set for India in December.

He is being honoured for his contribution in Kyokushin Karate and will be the only African among the 25 inductees.

Earlier in the year, Mashaya was appointed the Mediterranean Karate Alliance (MKA) ambassador to Zimbabwe for the promotion of martial arts in the country.

He has competed in several events held by MKA and has also had students from his academy take part in some of the competitions.

Mashaya competes in different forms of martial arts that include karate, Kobudo and ninjitsu among others has received recognition from different International Martial arts organisations but this is arguably his biggest honour. -zbc