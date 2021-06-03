The Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development has announced that the Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) results for February 2021 exams are out.

According to information from the Ministry, the results are indicating that a 59% pass rate was scored.

As stated by the ministry, all HEXCO centres are advised to collect results from their respective regions as from tomorrow.

Candidates have since been urged to inquire with their respective centres for details on results collection.

-Zwnews