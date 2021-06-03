The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed and released the names of five (05)people who died in a road traffic accident involving an ambulance, which took place at the 193 kilometers peg along the Harare, Chirundu highway.

ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi said the driver of a Toyota Toyace was travelling towards Karoi with a single passenger on board, encroached into the oncoming traffic lane, resulting in a head on collision with an ambulance travelling towards the opposite direction.

He said four occupants of the ambulance, including the driver died on the spot.

Meanwhile, in another unrelated matter, the ZRP has reiterated that members of the public should not resort to violence when solving disputes. On 01/05/21 Police in Mount Darwin arrested a suspect aged 20 for murder after he struck the victim with a brick on his abdomen.

The suspect was having an altercation with his brother and he wanted to attack him with the brick, but the brother dodged it resulting in the brick hitting the victim.

-Zwnews