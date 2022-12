The government has announced public holidays for the year 2022, under General Notice 851 of 2021, Public Holidays and Prohibition of Business Act Chapter 10:21.

The Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe says the announcement do not take into account days that may be declared holidays by the President.

In terms of Public Holidays and Prohibition of Business Act Chapter 10:21, the President has the power to declare public holidays.

Zwnews