Zanu PF alligned terror gangs known as MaShurugwi have allegedly targeted individuals related to MDC leadership; a number of people including opposition supporters and their families recently lost their lives to the politically-connected militia which enjoys protection from President Mnangagwa’s government.

Party Vice President Lynnette Karenyi Kore: She lost her 41-year old uncle Liberty Dadirai Chimwoyo who was murdered in the Hot Springs area near Odzi River in the Nenhowe area of Chimanimani in Manicaland province.

He sustained fatal head injuries following machete-attacks by youths linked to the MaShurugwi terror gangs that have gone on a nation-wide rampage and plunged Zimbabwe into a deep state of national insecurity. VP Kore is currently attending the funeral of his uncle in Chimanimani.

Vice national chairperson, Hon. Job Sikhala: Two of his uncles were brutally attacked by these machete-wielding Zanu PF apparatchiks. One of them, Yeweight Senzere, died on the spot last week in Mvuma and Hon. Sikhala is attending Senzere’s funeral in Chivi in Masvingo province. The other uncle, Elvis Matsikidze, is battling for his life in the intensive care unit at Gweru General Hospital.

The machete-toting vigilante groups have gone on the rampage in the country, amid reports of a serious fall-out between Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantine Chiwenga, with the former reported to be banking on Mashurugwi as a personal army to serve personal political interests.

Mnangagwa is reportedly suspicious of the allegiances of the rank and file in the army, despite picking the entire command element of the security forces from his Midlands province.

MDC Zimbabwe