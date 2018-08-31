Chiwenga’s wife explains why she is giving tight hugs to other men

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife Marry has revealed why she hugs men after she was taken to task for squeezing the life out of some luck gentlemen who happened to be VIPs at state factions.

“I do not give hugs to anyone as what people posting my photographs on social media want the nation to believe,” said Marry.

“For example the man captured recently hugging me is Vice President Chiwenga’s nephew. It’s the same with other men posted on social media.

“Among you journalists are my relatives as well including those from independent media so I saw it fit to take this opportunity to clarify this before it is taken as a ‘hug festival’,” said Marry.