Grace Mugabe’s mother Idah Marufu dies

HARARE – Former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s mother, Idah Marufu, has died.

Marufu, who was in her 90s, died at the Trauma Centre in Borrowdale, Harare, on Friday morning.

Grace Mugabe, herself ailing according to former President Robert Mugabe, was in Singapore where she is receiving treatment when she got the news.

She was making frantic efforts to be with her grieving family on Friday, according to a family source.

The former First Lady has previously spoken of how close she was to her mother. zim live