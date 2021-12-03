A 36-year-old Harare woman has been remanded at Harare Remand Prison after manipulating her son’s 12-year-old friend to steal US$30 from his parents as way to pay her for sexual favours.

Rose Friday (36) appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with aggravated indecent assault and theft and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is the State’s case that on dates unknown to the prosecutor but sometime in October and November this year, the complainant allegedly went to the accused persons residents to play with the accused person’s son.

The accused person allegedly called the complainant and asked him to fetch some water for her and he complied.

It is alleged she started asking him what his mother does for a living and the complainant told her that she was a money changer.

The accused person allegedly then told the complainant to steal US$20 from his mother and promised him something on his return.

The complainant allegedly went home and stole US$20 from his mother and gave it to the accused person. The 12-year-old was then asked to steal another US$10, to which he complied.

During the evening on the same day the complainant was watching television with the accused person’s son and she called him into his bedroom where she instructed him to go back and watch television and return when her child who is the complainant’s friend sleeps.

It is alleged the complainant then went into her bedroom where she sexually abused him.

After the abuse she told the 12-year-old boy to go back and watch television.

The matter came to light after the complainants mother asked him about her money that disappeared and implicated the accused.

The complainant also told her mother of the abuse by the accused person.

In the same matter the accused person’s husband Kudakwashe David Mugabe (27) was also arrested and charged with obstructing the course of justice after he allegedly threatened to assault the complainant who had reported sexual abuse against her wife in front of police officers.

Mugabe appeared before magistrate Mangosi and was remanded to today for bail ruling

zim morning post