President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived at Harare International Conference Centre (HICC), marking the beginning of the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) graduation ceremony proceedings.

The President is this morning presiding over the ceremony where he is expected to cap a total of 1368 graduands.

Meanwhile, ZOU has awarded the late Father Emmanuel Francis Ribeiro, with a Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) in African Theology, posthumously, for his distinguished contributions to society.

Zwnews