The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case in which the body of a 36-year-old man was found lying in a swampy area at Brent Farm, Marondera, on 11 August 2022.

The body had a cut on the left eye and whip marks on the buttocks and thighs.

The police is calling on anyone with information to contact any nearest Police station.

Meanwhile, on 13/08/22, ZRP Support Unit members deployed at Mahenye Police base arrested Lincoln Biya (34) and Witness Biya (29) in connection with a case of stock theft.

According to police they allegedly stole 16 beasts at Mutsvuka Village grazing lands.

Police have since recovered eight of the beasts, which the suspects had already sold.

