Zimbabwe’s Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary, George Guvamatanga has differed with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s long held views that the business sector in Zimbabwe is sabotaging the economy.

Unlike Mnangagwa’s thinking, Guvamatanga says business is not the enemy, but government departments and ministries.

He made these remarks while addressing the Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference, in Victoria Falls on Friday.

Apparently, President Mnangagwa is on record threatening businesses for allegedly sabotaging his government.

He accused the business sector of setting unrealistic price models, unwarranted hiking of prices in order to incite the public against the government as cost of living becomes unbearable.

Zwnews