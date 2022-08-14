Image credit Masvingo Mirror

Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa has turned Masvingo yellow as he addresses a rally at Mucheke Stadium.

Meanwhile, according to The Masvingo Mirror, roads leading to Mucheke Stadium were cordoned off with police turning back all Kombis.

This forced supporters complete the distance on foot. On Saturday the police banned Chamisa’s rally set for Chiredzi.

Apparently, the party has expressed pleasure over the thousands who turned up for the thank you rally.

“The Yellow Juggernaut has landed in Masvingo! We are thanking the citizens for their overwhelming support of the new yellow baby during the recently held by-election!

“We remind everyone to register to vote so that we win Zimbabwe for change in 2023,” says the party.

Meanwhile, ZANU-PF Youths in the province yesterday wrote a letter to the Masvingo Municipality ordering the local authority not to allow Chamisa to use Macheke Stadium.

Zwnews