By Prof Adriano Nuvunga

Today, January 15, 2025, marks the inauguration of Daniel Chapo as President of Mozambique.

Yet, this historic moment has been overshadowed by shocking police violence, staining what should have been a day of national pride.

Four young lives were brutally taken, including Estefan Diogo Sitoe (18 years old), Nomene Tamara Sitoe (17 years old), and Abubacar Ibraim Soares (17 years old), in horrific incidents at the hands of the Rapid Intervention Unit (UIR), a subdivision of Mozambique’s national police.

The three young victims in Machava Socimol were ambushed and killed as they left a local bar, following a brief exchange with an undercover officer who called for reinforcements. Without hesitation, reinforcements arrived and opened fire, killing them on the spot and injuring two others—one critically.

Another tragic killing occurred near the third roundabout on the way to Matola-Gare. While the details remain unclear, this incident only deepens the sense of outrage at the escalating violence against young people.

🔴 This wave of violence is part of a deliberate strategy, with undercover officers targeting groups of young people under the pretense of cracking down on potential protest organizers.

Since the start of the protests, 517 individuals have lost their lives to police brutality across Mozambique.

Today’s events are a somber reminder of the state-sanctioned violence that has gripped Mozambique, silencing its youth and staining the nation’s conscience.

🖤 Estefan, Nomene, Abubacar, and countless others deserved better.

Let this moment be a rallying cry for justice, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of peace.

Professor Adriano Nuvunga is CDD Moz Director; SAHRD Network Chairperson and Senior Research Fellow. Democracy. HumanRights Defenders