A commuter omnibus and a Harare City Council tipper were this morning involved in an accident at the intersection of Sam Nujoma Street and Robert Mugabe Road.
Eight passengers were injured.
According to a post by Daily News, no fatalities were recorded on the scene.
In other news, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a serious road traffic accident which occurred at the 12 km peg along Mazowe-Centenary Road on 13/01/25.
A Nissan Caravan Kombi with 16 passengers on board veered off the road to the left, overturned several times before landing on its wheels.
Resultantly, six passengers were injured.
Zwnews