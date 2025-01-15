A commuter omnibus and a Harare City Council tipper were this morning involved in an accident at the intersection of Sam Nujoma Street and Robert Mugabe Road.

Eight passengers were injured.

According to a post by Daily News, no fatalities were recorded on the scene.

In other news, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a serious road traffic accident which occurred at the 12 km peg along Mazowe-Centenary Road on 13/01/25.

A Nissan Caravan Kombi with 16 passengers on board veered off the road to the left, overturned several times before landing on its wheels.

Resultantly, six passengers were injured.

Zwnews