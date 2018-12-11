Man(40) nearly dies after catching wife pants down for the second time

A 40 year old Kadoma man is lucky to be alive after taking battery acid twice on different occasions after catching wife having quality time with separate lovers.

The cliche love is not for the faint hearted surely best describes the predicament facing this man.

The man, Reggies Chiyanike from Rimuka high density in Kadoma is battling for life at a Kadoma hospital after taking the toxic substance a few days ago.

A relative who declined to be named said for Chiyanike’s wife cheating is now routine.

“The wife is unfazed by countless suicide threats by the husband and continues to cheat. In fact her cheating has become more of a lifestyle than a hobby.

“She was first caught pants down on her matrimonial bed and the hubby drank battery acid, but was lucky to survive. This time she was caught enjoying quality time with a different man prompting the man to take battery acid again,” said the source.

Chiyanike is said to be still in a critical condition.

