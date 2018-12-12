BREAKING News: Psychology Maziwisa, Pambuka released from prison

Former Highfield legislator, Psychology Maziwisa and his accomplice Oscar Pambuka have been released from prison on $800 bail pending appeal.

The two were found guilty and given custodial prison sentence after a full trial on fraud allegations.

Pambuka and Maziwisa landed in the dock after their consultancy firm Fruitful Communications was favoured with a public relations contract by former Energy minister Samuel Undenge.

Undenge was already convicted on the same charges and sentenced to four years imprisonment by Harare magistrate Hosea Mujaya. He is currently out of custody after appealing the conviction.

The two were accused of claiming payments from ZPC each time the company’s name was mentioned on ZBC news.

Details follow…