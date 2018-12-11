Top Zim Govt officials feared dead, Car swept by flooded river

Two senior officials from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education based at the Gwanda District offices are reported to be missing and are feared to have died after their vehicle was swept away by the flooded Msisi river in Ntalale ward 11 last night.

The two officials are suspected to have attempted to cross the flooded river after they had visited on official business.

The police’s efforts to locate the two officials have been fruitless so far and as a result, the police have called for help from the Sub Aqua Unit, which is expected to start the search for the two officials tomorrow.