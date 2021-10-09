The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) reports that a 26 year old man stabbed six people to death and injured four others on 9/10/21 at around 0300 hrs at Stoneclere, Rutendo suburb in Redcliff.

The man, suspected to be mentally ill attacked the people while attending an all night prayer at a local apostolic shrine.

Police arrested the suspect and recovered a hoe, axe, kitchen knife and three spears.

ZRP says investigations are in full swing, adding that more details will follow in due course.

Zwnews