Zimbabwe Republic Police in Zengeza arrested Gathre Chichetu (29) for murder in which he stabbed the victim, Ernest Makwembere (21) with a broken piece of glass, after the victim mistakenly spilled the suspect’s beer on 03/09/21 at Unit J Shopping Centre, Chitungwiza.
The victim died while admitted at Chitungwiza General Hospital.
Police has urged motorists to exercise caution when approaching checkout points.
This follows the killing of a police officer at a roadblock.
A Toyota Hiace vehicle swerved at a checkout point and knocked down a police officer, who later died upon admission at Sally Mugabe Hospital.
The ZRP is investigating the circumstances in which an unknown man gate-crashed a memorial service at Lake Chivero while drinking mutoriro/ musombodhiya on 02/010/21 at 2000 hrs.
He was later found dead in the yard the following morning.
Zwnews