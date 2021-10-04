Zimbabwe Republic Police in Zengeza arrested Gathre Chichetu (29) for murder in which he stabbed the victim, Ernest Makwembere (21) with a broken piece of glass, after the victim mistakenly spilled the suspect’s beer on 03/09/21 at Unit J Shopping Centre, Chitungwiza.

A Toyota Hiace vehicle swerved at a checkout point and knocked down a police officer, who later died upon admission at Sally Mugabe Hospital.

This follows the killing of a police officer at a roadblock.

Police has urged motorists to exercise caution when approaching checkout points.

The victim died while admitted at Chitungwiza General Hospital.

The ZRP is investigating the circumstances in which an unknown man gate-crashed a memorial service at Lake Chivero while drinking mutoriro/ musombodhiya on 02/010/21 at 2000 hrs.

He was later found dead in the yard the following morning.

