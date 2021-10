Self styled President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s chief supporter Killer Zivhu has blasted people who support party leaders more than own parents.

Zivhu who is also former ZANU-PF for Chivi South says it is amazing that some people can get angry when their leaders are criticised, even when it is constructive criticism.

Zivhu writes:

Guys why supporting a political Party kudarika vabereki vako.

Kutotsamwira kuti Leader wako watukwa apa kuri kuudzwa chokwadi.

Asi vabereki vakarwara hauneyi navo, vakashaya chikafu, vakatukwa hautsamwi but zve politics kutoshaya hope.

Mazipenziavanhu politics kushandisana chete.

Zwnews