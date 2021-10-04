Social media giant Facebook has gone offline in a major outage reported to be affecting billions of users worldwide.

All Facebook owned properties which include WhatsApp and Instagram have been down since about 3PM GMT yesterday, Monday, October 4.

Apologising to its clients using its Twitter account soon after the network signal loss, Facebook said it was working tirelessly to restore the App.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” said Facebook.

In another message a Facebook executive said”*Sincere* apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible.”

