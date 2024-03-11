Is Swaziland King Offering 5 Wives, Free Houses to Address Men Shortage?

In a viral statement attributed to King Mswati III, eSwatini (Swaziland) purportedly offered Southern African men citizenship to address a shortage of men, promising them five wives and free houses.

The statement, widely circulated on social media, claimed to be from the Swazi king, encouraging men to marry at least five wives with the government covering wedding costs and providing homes.

However, the Eswatini government dismissed the notice as fake, clarifying that it was not issued by them.

The origin of the fraudulent statement remains unknown.

The statement, allegedly issued by King Mswati III, read:

With reference to the King Mswati III ‘s Swaziland King public declaration that his nation is greatly concerned with the scarcity of men, he is therefore informing citizens from Southern African Nations to apply for nationality in Swaziland.