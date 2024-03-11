Is Swaziland King Offering 5 Wives, Free Houses to Address Men Shortage?

In a viral statement attributed to King Mswati III, eSwatini (Swaziland) purportedly offered Southern African men citizenship to address a shortage of men, promising them five wives and free houses.
The statement, widely circulated on social media, claimed to be from the Swazi king, encouraging men to marry at least five wives with the government covering wedding costs and providing homes.
However, the Eswatini government dismissed the notice as fake, clarifying that it was not issued by them.
The origin of the fraudulent statement remains unknown.
The statement, allegedly issued by King Mswati III, read:
With reference to the King Mswati III ‘s Swaziland King public declaration that his nation is greatly concerned with the scarcity of men, he is therefore informing citizens from Southern African Nations to apply for nationality in Swaziland.
“I, King Mswati III, the King of Swaziland, invite citizens from Southern African Nations to apply for nationality in my land , therefore here’s the deal, marry at least five wives and you’re assured that my government will pay for the marriage ceremonies & buy houses for you.
Application forms for this exercise are obtained in all public offices of all Southern African Nations except Malawi.
Kindly regards!
KING MSWATI III
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has reported a sad incident which occurred in Lion Park, Harare… Read More
The British parliamentarians have said sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe are not working, this came out… Read More
Bikita Rural District Council Chief Executive Officer Peter Chibhi has died. According to The Mirror… Read More
The Supreme Court has set aside its judgment in the final appeal by former Deputy… Read More
The Zimbabwean dollar, Zimdollar continues to lead the pack in the wrong direction when compared… Read More
A former Zambian minister has urged married couples not to endulge in what she calls… Read More